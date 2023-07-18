Dayton police investigating after finding man yelling for help, claiming he had been robbed

DAYTON — A male yelling for help Saturday night has prompted Dayton police to begin an investigation.

Police determined their investigation involves an aggravated felonious assault and aggravated robbery believed to have occurred in the 100 block of Laura Avenue, according to a police department incident report News Center 7 obtained Monday.

A two-officer unit was dispatched to Laura Avenue just after 11 p.m. July 15 on a welfare check for a male who was yelling that he needed help, Dayton Lt. Steven Bauer said Monday.

The man was suffering from a wound to his hand he claimed was because he had been shot at when he was beaten up and robbed of his shoes.

He was otherwise uncooperative with the officers, Bauer said.





