Dayton police asking for help identifying graffiti suspect

By WHIO Staff

Graffiti Suspect (Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a graffiti suspect.

The suspect was seen graffitiing a business in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Pritz Avenue.

The police department released photos of the suspect on social media.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call (937) 333-2677 or you can remain anonymous at (937) 222-STOP or http://MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

