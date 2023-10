DAYTON — The Dayton Unit NAACP Youth Council is hosting a Community Cleanup.

The Cleanup will take place Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will be held at the Dayton NAACP Headquarters at 915 Salem Ave in Dayton.

