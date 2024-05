DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library (DML) will be closed on Sundays.

The library said it is part of a cost-saving measure, according to its main website.

All DML branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

They will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

If you would like to find your nearest DML branch, you can visit this website.

