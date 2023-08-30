Dayton Metro Library offering prep program for American citizenship test

ENGLEWOOD — The Dayton Metro Library wants to help new Americans looking to become United States citizens.

The Northmont branch will hold a Citizenship Civics Test Prep program on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16 from 10-11 a.m.

>> 10 Ohio towns ranked among top 50 ‘hottest zip codes,’ 2 local areas make cut

During the program, patrons will review questions asked on the Citizens Civics Test which is used during one’s nationalization interview.

Registration is required, and the library said only a few spots remain.

For more information and to register visit here.

©2023 Cox Media Group