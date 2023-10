DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library is hosting a used book sale next weekend.

The sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Northmont Branch.

It will be open to the public from 12-5 p.m.

The sale will include books for children, teens, and adults, as well as music, movies, and audiobooks.

All will be priced at $1 with all audio/video material being buy one get three free.





