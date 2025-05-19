Dayton Metro Library announces closure of main branch ahead of NATO Assembly

DAYTON — The main branch of Dayton Metro Library will be closed due to the NATO assembly taking place in Downtown Dayton.

The library announced the closure on Monday that its main branch located at 215 E. Third Street will be closed from Thursday, May 22, through Saturday, May 24.

The library is usually closed on Sundays and will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, as well.

The closure is due to multiple road closures in Downtown Dayton during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that will take place from May 23-26.

The Main Library will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, May 27.

You can view the hours and locations of the 16 additional Dayton Metro Library branches here.

