Dayton men’s basketball starts A-10 season with 2 close wins

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers began the Atlantic 10 season with two close wins last week.

Dayton began league play on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, hosting Fordham at the UD Arena.

UD played without both big men, Amael L’Etang and Malcolm Thomas. Neither played last week.

The Flyers got a gutty double-double effort from Jordan Derkack. He finished with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in a 63-56 win over the Rams.

Dayton traveled to Chicago to play Loyola Chicago. They trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and cut the halftime deficit to eight points, 39-31.

UD trailed by 11 points, 63-52, with just over six minutes remaining. But De’Shayne Montgomery and Javon Bennett led a furious comeback.

Montgomery scored 17 of his 20 points in the second while Bennett finished with a game-high 24 points.

Javon’s layup with two seconds left completed the comeback in a 70-68 Flyer victory.

Dayton improved to 11-4 overall, and 2-0 in the Atlantic 10.

The Flyers have one game this week. They host George Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at the UD Arena at 8 p.m.

No. 4 Jordan Derkack drives to the basket against Fordham on Dec. 31, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto (Custom Credit)/Rick Roshto)

No. 0 Javon Bennett against Loyola Chicago on Jan. 3, 2026 at Gentile Arena in Chicago, IL Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto (Custom Credit)/Rick Roshto)

