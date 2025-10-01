Dayton men’s basketball picked to finish 3rd in Atlantic 10

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team was picked to finish in third place in the conference’s preseason poll.

In addition, three Dayton Flyer players were selected to receive Preseason Atlantic 10 honors.

UD received 321 points, including three first-place votes. They were picked to finish behind VCU and Saint Louis.

Senior guard Javon Bennett was named to the A-10 Preseason First Team and the All-Defensive Team, according to a poll of the A-10’s head men’s basketball coaches and selected media.

Sophomore forward Amael L’Etang earned a spot on the Atlantic 10’s Preseason Second Team while graduate forward Keonte Jones was selected to the conference’s Preseason Third Team.

The Dayton Flyers are coming off a 23-11 record in the 2024-25 season.

Flyer fans get their first chance to see this year’s team in action on October 19 when they host Penn State for the CareSource Charity Exhibition Game.

