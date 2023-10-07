Dayton man accused of shooting at 1-year-old, 2 others arrested by U.S. Marshals

DAYTON — U.S. Marshals have arrested a Dayton shooting suspect.

The Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Antawan Benson Thursday, according to a media release.

Benson was a suspect in a shooting on Philadelphia Drive in September.

He allegedly shot at two females and a 1-year-old who were inside a vehicle, and then ran from the scene.

Marshals tracked Benson down to the Daytona Parkway apartment complex where he was taken into custody, according to the media release.

He has been booked into Montgomery County Jail on charges of felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply, according to online jail records.

He is due in court on Oct. 16.





















