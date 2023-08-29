Dayton Live hosts in-person performances for local students

DAYTON — Dayton Live will be hosting in-person performing arts field trips for students with the 2023-2024 Discovery Series, according to a spokesperson from the program.

This season has various opportunities for teachers and students to attend different shows, and those include:

Pinocchio - The Wooden Boy, Oct. 18-19, 2023, at the PNC Arts Annex at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. both days

The Black Violin Experience Tour, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Schuster Center at 11:30 a.m. only

Dr. Kaboom And The Wheel Of Science!, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Schuster Center at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

It’s OK To Be Different – Stories By Todd Parr, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Mytholomania!, Feb. 9, 2024, at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Funk Box Experience, Feb. 12-16, 2024 at the PNC Arts Annex at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. each day

Cenicienta - A Bilingual Cinderella Story, March 8, 2024, at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Rainbow Fish, March 18, 2024, at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

DCDC’s Body Talk, April 3, 2024, at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Pete The Cat, April 18, 2024, at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

MOMIX: Alice, April 29, 2024, at the Victoria Theatre at 10:00 a.m. only

Mister C Live Vol.3 – When Science Goes Viral, May 2, 2024, at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

The Discovery Series has been around since 1991 and has had more than 1 million students have experienced live performances, the spokesperson said.

“In all those years, the belief that arts education is an essential component of every student’s academic journey has never wavered,” the spokesperson said.

More information is available on Dayton Live’s Discovery Series website.

