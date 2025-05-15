Dayton leaders prepare for guests, protests as NATO Parliamentary Assembly approaches

DAYTON — More than 30 countries will be sending hundreds of people to Dayton for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell speaks with assembly leaders to learn what work is left to be done LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be finished, and the Parliamentary Assembly is in less than a week. The goal is to make Dayton welcoming and safe, even with the expected presence of hundreds of protestors.

Dayton leaders met Thursday to brief the community on what to expect and what they will have to avoid.

