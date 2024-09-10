Dayton to invest millions in improving curb, sidewalks

DAYTON — Millions of dollars are being invested to improve curbs and sidewalks in Dayton.

The city is using $10 million of Dayton Recovery Plan dollars to do a large batch of repairs in targeted neighborhoods.

Work crews from Rebuilding Dayton Together have already started repairs on homes in the Edgemont neighborhood.

“From safety repairs to accessibility modifications, we leveraged a lot of our (American Rescue Plan) funds that we received in our six targeted neighborhoods,” Lauren Sears, Rebuilding Dayton Together project manager said.

Shyra Miliner began looking for help 18 months ago.

She’s spent several years rehabilitating her home but on this day will have her porch upgraded, along with electrical and siding improvements.

That coincides with the city investing in curbs and sidewalk repair in Edgemont

“You pay into taxes and it’s like, you’re reaping benefits of doing that, you’re getting blessings back,” Miliner said.

Dayton Public Works Director Fred Stovall said curbs and sidewalk repairs will happen in the Maimi Chapel and Edgemont neighborhoods.

There are also a couple of projects in the Twin Towers neighborhood and in Old North Dayton.

The latest round of curb and sidewalk contracts approved by city commissioners adds up to $3.5 million of the $10 million total.

