Dayton Fire Department EMT promoted to paramedic

DAYTON — A local fire department has made a promotion.

On Monday, Feb. 19, Dayton Fire Department promoted Emergency Medical Technician Chantel Banks to the rank of Paramedic, according to a spokesperson from the department.

>> 1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into house in Miamisburg

Banks started with the Dayton Fire Department in 2021.

She is now a certified Paramedic and Firefighter II with the State of Ohio, the spokesperson said.

Banks previously served with the Carlisle Fire Department and Joint Emergency Medical Services.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Fire & Safety Engineering Technology from the University of Cincinnati, the spokesperson said.

Banks will be assigned to Company 16 on Platoon 3.

Paramedic Chantel Banks promotion Dayton Fire Department promotion. (Dayton Fire Department)

©2024 Cox Media Group