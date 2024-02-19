Dayton Fire Department EMT promoted to paramedic

DAYTON — A local fire department has made a promotion.
On Monday, Feb. 19, Dayton Fire Department promoted Emergency Medical Technician Chantel Banks to the rank of Paramedic, according to a spokesperson from the department.
Banks started with the Dayton Fire Department in 2021.
She is now a certified Paramedic and Firefighter II with the State of Ohio, the spokesperson said.
Banks previously served with the Carlisle Fire Department and Joint Emergency Medical Services.
She has a bachelor’s degree in Fire & Safety Engineering Technology from the University of Cincinnati, the spokesperson said.
Banks will be assigned to Company 16 on Platoon 3.
