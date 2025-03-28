Dayton files counterclaim against Montgomery County in water lawsuit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The City of Dayton has filed a counterclaim after Montgomery County said the city violated a water supply agreement.

In February, the county filed its claim, saying the city was in “direct violation” of the Water Supply Agreement, which was negotiated in 2018.

Montgomery County Administrator Micahel Colbert said this breach overcharged the county by at least $14 million over the past six years.

The city’s water department hasn’t followed the required reporting procedure when it comes to the cost of service model, despite multiple requests, according to Colbert.

City of Dayton Law Director Barbara Doseck issued a statement regarding the counterclaim that said in part:

“We have fully complied with the water agreement in good faith. Our significant investments in infrastructure and ongoing efforts to maintain high-quality water come at a cost, and we have dedicated substantial resources to upholding our responsibilities under the agreement. In contrast, as outlined in our answer and counterclaim, the County has failed to meet its obligations. They have not invested in the necessary infrastructure, have neglected to attend critical meetings with appropriate staff, and have not effectively managed their water loss—leading to higher costs for everyone.“

County residents could see increased water bills if the dispute isn’t resolved.

