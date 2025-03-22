Dayton falls short in second round of NIT, 87-72

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell short in the second round of the 2025 National Invitational Tournament (NIT).
The Flyers lost 87-72 to the Chattanooga Mocs at the McKenzie Arena on Saturday.
Senior Nate Santos led the Flyers with 18 points. Senior Enoch Cheeks and junior Javon Bennett both got 15 and redshirt Malachi Smith put up 13.
Santos had a team-high six rebounds and Smith got two steals and seven assists.
