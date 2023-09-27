Dayton Dragons hosting ‘College Prep Night’ tonight for local parents, students

DAYTON — Parents and students will have a chance to learn how to plan a path to college.

The Dayton Dragons are hosting College Prep Night and partnering with Day Air Credit Union tonight starting at 6 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark, the team announced.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity to our area students,” the team said.

There will be representatives from more than 70 colleges and universities to answer any questions students may have.

Students who have already pre-registered for the event will be eligible to win one of two $1,000 scholarships.

