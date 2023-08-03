Dayton Congressman brings House VA Chairman on tour of Dayton VA Medical facility

DAYTON — Dayton Congressman Mike Turner hosted the chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee Wednesday in Dayton.

Turner and Congressman Mike Borst toured the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center complex as well as the Grotto Gardens in Dayton.

The Grotto Gardens is a National Historic Landmark.

Turner said this visit shows the quality of care the VA complex provides as well as future investments.

NewsCenter 7 asked the House Chairman about the VA improvements he is pushing for in Congress.

“Our fastest group of veterans are our women veterans. We have to make sure that our VA facilities are not a hindrance to women seeking health care,” said Congressman Borst. “We want our women veterans to feel comfortable going to the VA.”

He also said they are also working to pass the Pact Act.

That would expand health care and benefits for vets exposed to toxic substances.

