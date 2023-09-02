Dayton Children’s to host car seat safety checks

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital is hosting its monthly car seat safety check on Tuesday, September 5.

Dayton Children’s gives parents and guardians the chance to have their child’s car seat checked to make sure it’s installed correctly and see if there are any potential recalls, according to the hospital’s social media page.

The check-ins are free; depending on the number of car seats and cars, the appointment can last from 30 minutes to an hour.

The hospital will also install car seats and answer questions for those expecting a child.

Those interested need to book a time slot online.

