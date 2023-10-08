Dayton Art Institute offering free admission for Indigenous People’s Day

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute is hosting a free community day on Sunday in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Join us for free admission to all our museum galleries, a special presentation from our Director and CEO Michael R. Roediger and family-fun activities with our education department,” the art museum said in a social media post.

>> Vandalia Fall Festival happening next weekend

The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. and is located at 456 Belmonte Park North.

To learn more about the Dayton Art Institute, you can visit their website here.

This Sunday, we are hosting a free Community Day in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day! Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a... Posted by The Dayton Art Institute on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group