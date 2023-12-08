Dayton area state rep announces candidacy for Ohio Senate

DAYTON — A Dayton area state representative has announced he is running for the Ohio Senate in 2024.

State Representative Willis Blackshear Jr. made the announcement Thursday in Dayton. He was joined by several elected officials and community leaders.

“I know that our best days are ahead of us, not behind us,” he said. “As your next State Senator, I will stand up for families in Montgomery County to ensure that regardless of where you live or what you look like, you have a shot at the American dream here in Ohio.”

Blackshear is running for the Ohio Senate seat in the 6th District which includes most of Montgomery County. It is currently being held by Niraj Antani.

News Center 7 previously reported that Antani announced last month that he is running for Congress in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

Blackshear was first elected to Ohio’s 38th House District in 2020, which includes the city of Dayton, Riverside, and parts of Huber Heights.

