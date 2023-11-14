Dayton Air Show offers limited discount tickets

DAYTON — Tuesday discounted tickets went on sale for the 50th Annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

Organizes have a tiered program for ticket sales.

This means there are 500 tickets for sale each day, each is $200.

After those sell the next 500 will be $25.

Once those are claimed, there will be 2,500 tickets sold for $30.

News Center 7 asked if organizers have any other big “acts” booked for the show.

“We have a lot on our wish list of course we can’t get everybody we want but that’s what we’re going to look at and see who we can get in here this year to fly in the show,” Kevin Franklin, executive director of the air show said.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the show.

Organizers made requests for other jet teams but have nothing in writing yet.

