‘Days of horror;’ Local mother speaks out after son escapes Israel amid Hamas war

A Greenville native is safely out of Israel after being trapped in the country when war broke out.

“It was six days of horror,” she said.

Nancy was home in Troy Saturday morning when she woke up to a text from her son Zach.

“Kids are always our kids, so even though he’s an adult, he’s still my kid and I just wanted him safe,” she said.

They continue to be concerned about Zach’s safety although he is out of Israel.

“To keep seeing it on the news, and know that your son was there. It was terrifying,” Nancy said. “And to have your son say ‘Well we had to shelter in place because sirens were going off and explosions and gunfire.’... It’s not a conversation I ever thought I’d be having with him.”

Zach previously talked to News Center 7 on Tuesday.

At the time he did not have a flight out of Israel.

He was able to catch a flight days later to Cyprus.

“It’s just so much relief. But I still feel so much pain for all those still there,” Zach said. “But not just for the U.S. citizens for everyone in Israel ... It’s horrifying. It’s absolutely horrifying.”

Nancy said she is grateful Zach is now safe, but she can’t wait until she’s able to see him with her own eyes and give him a big hug.

