Datyon Foundation awards over $800K in grants to area charities

DAYTON — Nearly two dozen charities in the Greater Dayton area have received over $800,000 in grant money collectively from the Dayton Foundation in recent months.

The $802,600 in grants come through the Foundation’s competitive discretionary and Greenlight Grants and were awarded by the Foundation’s volunteer Grants Committee before being approved by the Governing Board.

The following discretionary grants, totaling $750,000, were awarded:

$75,000 for Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley to help construct a 6,000-square-foot pantry, including inventory storage space, new refrigeration, and a ground-floor welcome center and additional space for clients to shop.

$75,000 for the Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation to revitalize the current Delaware Avenue park, including upgrading all park amenities, helping to transform the abandoned community space into a vibrant neighborhood asset.

$60,000 for Crayons to Classrooms to secure a 10,000-square-foot warehouse space so that they may securely store educational items, as well as stock special items, including socks, underwear, menstrual hygiene products, social-emotional learning tools and financial literacy learning aids.

$15,000 for 4 Paws for Ability, Inc. to expand the number of dog runs, add a play yard and increase functional outdoor space for dogs being trained for individuals with disabilities.

$75,000 for Homefull to assist in building a 48,000-square-foot Health, Food and Jobs Center on Gettysburg Avenue.

$75,000 for Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region to help fund upgrades to a new, piloted staff training center within the Dayton Health Center.

$75,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton ($75,000) to support the construction of a 38,000-square-foot facility that will deliver wraparound services to address the social determinants of health which pose barriers for caretakers to participate in pediatric healthcare.

$75,000 for Sunlight Village to create the Healthy Family Market, providing West Dayton’s low-income women, families and young children with convenient access to nutritious, affordable, fresh and high-quality food products.

$75,000 for United Church Homes to help develop a 126-unit, age 55+ residential community that will be welcoming and enriching for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

$75,000 for Victory Project to help renovate a West Dayton facility for a Boys Campus that will aid in empowering young men through afterschool programs.

$75,000 for Wild Hearts African Farm to support a new, 27-acre Education Center, including an EcoDome, pastures, STEM barn, livestock buildings and cropland, that will encourage discussions on water quality, sustainable agriculture and endangered animals.

The following grants were awarded by the Foundation’s Greenlight Grants program. These grants totaled $52,600:

$1,087 for Brukner Nature Center to add an informational kiosk to help raise awareness of the organization and to display hours, hiking trails and various community engagement opportunities.

$2,500 for Family Violence Prevention Center to help repair the Safe Housing program building, creating a safe and healthy living environment.

$7,500 for Good Neighbor House to purchase two, reach-in freezer and refrigerator units and a pallet scale.

$5,000 for Good Samaritan Foundation Dayton to build a new, cloud-based database to increase efficiency, improve user experience and increase the security of data storage.

$7,500 for Hatch Architects Design Center to offer a six-week program for Omega CDC’s Camp HOPE Freedom School students who will design and build an architectural element for the community.

$7,500 for Humane Society of Greater Dayton to purchase an animal trailer for transporting farm animals in need of care and rehabilitation, as well as aiding in the rescue of large hoarding cases of domesticated animals and to help reunite displaced or injured pets with their families during community disasters.

$5,000 for Little Art Theatre Association to upgrade, replace, and add technology equipment and software, as well as expand the types of programming, that will increase services and create greater work efficiency.

$2,656 for Miami Valley Nonprofit Collaborative to incorporate technology that will enable the organization to grow and effectively serve the community.

$7,500 for the National Conference for Community & Justice of Greater Dayton to create a new, three-year strategic plan, including identifying future revenue sources, program opportunities, grant directions and potential new development positions within the organization.

$6,357 for Single Parents Rock to purchase a vehicle for transporting victims of domestic violence, especially African-American females with children.

