Darke County school district returns to class today after last week’s tornado

GREENVILLE — A Darke County school district is returning to the classroom after last week’s tornado.
Greenville City Schools said that students will return to class today, according to a social media post.
News Center 7 previously reported that the school district was without power after a tornado touched down near Greenville last week.
Crews were busy cleaning up the damage on Thursday and city officials asked people to avoid Greenville City Park because of the downed trees.
As News Center 7 also reported last week, Harmon Field, Greenville High School’s football field, was damaged by the storm.
The school district is asking anyone entering the high school to do so behind the school.
