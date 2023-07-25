Darke County man dead after motorcycle crash in Wayne County, Indiana

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Darke County man is dead after a crash in Wayne County, Indiana on Monday.

Shortly before noon, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to SR 121 and Porterfield Road in Richmond for a reported crash with injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that a minivan, being driven by James Boring, 80 of Orient, Ohio, was westbound and attempting a U-turn, then struck a westbound motorcycle driven by Melvin Cox, age 78, of Ansonia, Ohio.

Cox was transported by medics to Reid Health before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Shortly after, Cox was pronounced deceased.

Boring, along with the occupants in his vehicle, did not suffer any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time





