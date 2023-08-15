Darke Co. works to get drunk drivers off the road

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” from August 18-31.

This national campaign focuses on stopping drunk drivers while highlighting a constant police presence who are searching for drunk drivers, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement’s constant presence on the roadways is aimed to stop people from drinking and driving.

The sheriff’s office provided a few tips for drivers as the campaign is set to begin soon:

Before drinking, plan a safe and sober ride home

Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if they have been drinking

If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure your guests have a sober ride home

If you see an impaired driver, call 911

