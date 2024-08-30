Dangerous heat forces another area district to push back kickoff time

DAYTON — Dangerous heat has caused another local school district to push back its game.

Troy City Schools’ football game vs. Greenville has been delayed to an 8 p.m. kickoff time, according to its Facebook page. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

All digital tickets and passes will be honored, the district said.

Several other districts are also making adjustments.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Tipp City Schools announced that Friday night’s Tippecanoe High School varsity football game will now start at 8 p.m.

Bellefontaine Chieftain Football said their home opener game Friday night has been moved to 8 p.m. due to heat.

Bethel Local Schools also announced their Friday game against Kenton Ridge will be pushed back due to dangerous turf temperatures.

We will continue to update this story as more delays are announced.

