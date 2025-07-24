Dangerous heat across region; isolated storms, heavy possible rain this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The entire region will see dangerous heat over the next several days.

Heat Alerts Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire region starting today at 11 a.m. and will go until 8 p.m.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these very hot temperatures. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING on when we will see a cool down today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Highs will reach the low 90s today and the heat index may exceed 100 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Heat index across Miami Valley next 5 days Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dunn said only a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. We will also notice an increase in the humidity.

The chance for storms will continue throughout the weekend.

“Some of the storms may be strong,” said Dunn. “Storms will be very efficient rainfall producers, so localized flash flooding will be a concern.”

We will see highs this weekend in the high 80s to near 90 degrees.

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

