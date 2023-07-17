Damar Hamlin Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour to come to Cincinnati for free training

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin scheduled his Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour to Cincinnati later this month.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s vision for his Chasing M’s Foundation coming to fruition in Pittsburgh

The foundation was expected to host a community hands-on CPR educational event with the American Heart Association on July 22, WCPO reported.

The event would run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great Hall inside University of Cincinnati’s Tangeman University Center.

“The incredible care I received in Cincinnati was an important part of my journey since experiencing cardiac arrest in January,” Hamlin said. “I’m honored to announce that I’m bringing my CPR tour to Cincinnati and humbled by the chance to give back to the people of this community.”

The event, and its educational CPR training, would be provided for free. Anyone interested in attending were requested to make reservations for a timed session in advance at this website, however walk-ins were welcomed and would be accepted.

Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour would also provide free CPR education for youth sports groups in addition to passing out automated external defibrillators (AEDs). The AEDs would be handed out to a select number of youth sports groups.

The foundation was created after Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a cardiac arrest that required immediate medical attention to restore. He was hospitalized for over a week for continued care.

The foundation is “dedicated to the development, health and safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training and programming,” the organization’s website wrote.

