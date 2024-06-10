‘Cyber incident’ closes Ohio city hall today

CLEVELAND — An Ohio city hall is closed today following a ‘cyber incident.’

The City of Cleveland has not determined the scope or nature of what happened but has shut down several affected systems following a “cyber incident,” according to a city spokesperson.

They stated that emergency services have not been affected.

“The City of Cleveland is currently investigating a cyber incident and though we have not confirmed its nature and scope, we are taking this incident seriously,” the city said in a statement on Sunday. “As a precautionary measure, the city has shut down the affected systems while we focus on securing and restoring services safely. These systems will remain offline until we have a better understanding of the situation.”

City services including the Department of Public Safety (911, Police, Fire, and EMS), the Department of Port Control (Cleveland Hopkins and Burke Lakefront Airports), and the Department of Public Utilities are not affected, the spokesperson added.

The city said they will provide more updates as they become available.

