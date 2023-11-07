Customers, vendors turned away from Walmart as crews clean up damage from fire

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek community members were disappointed to learn that their Walmart was closed Tuesday.

A spokesperson from Walmart announced this location would reopen Wednesday, two days after the fire broke out.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to people who wanted to shop, but were turned away.

“I’m sorry we are closed,” a Walmart employee told those who approached the store Tuesday.

For hours, Walmart employees had to turn people away when approaching the doors.

When asked if the closure put a damper on their moods, some said yes.

“We are getting a birthday gift for my grandson, and they’re closed,” one shopper said.

Customers who stopped by to shop said the closure was just a regular inconvenience for them.

“I needed to go to the outdoor section I needed two cycle fuel mix for my chainsaw I got some firewood to cut. It’s firewood season coming up quickly,” customer Jeff Felzien said.

On Facebook, the Beavercreek Walmart announced that they would be closed as crews worked to clean up the damage from the fire.

Investigators said the smoke and flames inside the store started in the craft section.

Customers weren’t the only people impacted. In fact, vendors who work out of the Walmart, couldn’t do their job Tuesday.

Jacob Long is a vendor for the Beavercreek Walmart and he wonders what kind of damage the fire caused.

“I mean as long as they do a thorough job at cleaning everything out that shouldn’t be too terrible,” Long said.

Long is responsible for cleaning the large ice boxes at Walmart, and he hopes the crews did a good job Tuesday.

“I mean there might be a little soot on the fans but that’s easy to clean right,” Long said.

