Customers to hear famous voice at local fast-food drive-thru

DAYTON — Customers at a local fast-food restaurant will soon hear a famous when ordering at the drive-thru.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is testing Hi Auto’s new voice cloning feature.

Customers who visit Lee’s will hear the voice of sports broadcaster, former NFL player, and Dayton native Keith Byars.

He also played his college ball at Ohio State and high school football at Trotwood Madison.

The restaurant says this feature will provide customers with a more personalized and novel ordering experience and enhance customer engagement.

