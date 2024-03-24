Culvert replacement to close state route in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Those driving through Shelby County may experience delays starting next month.

State Route 29 will be closed just south of New Knoxville, between Southland Road and Wierwille Road for more than three weeks, according to ODOT.

>> Woman dead after rollover crash in Montgomery County

The closure will start Monday, April 15, and last until Friday, May 3.

ODOT crews will be working on a culvert replacement.

Those who typically travel on SR-29 should take the following detour:

State Route 219 to State Route 66 to State Route 274 to SR-29.

©2024 Cox Media Group