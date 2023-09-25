Culvert replacement begins on State Route in Shelby County, detours available

SHELBY COUNTY — A State Route in Shelby County will be closed in certain areas as construction is set to begin, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

State Route 29 will be closed between Boktins Road and Wierwille Road.

Crews will be working in the area to replace a culvert, according to the department.

This section of SR 29 will be closed from Monday, Sept. 25 to Wednesday, Oct. 4.

A detour will be available from SR 274 to SR 66 to SR 219 to SR 29, according to the department.

