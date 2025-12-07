Cruiser involved in crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A Riverside Police Cruiser was involved in a crash in Riverside last week.

Around 1:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, a Riverside Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle in the intersection of Valley Street and Harshman Road.

The Riverside police officer in the cruiser was not injured, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The cruiser was driving northbound on Harshman Road when another vehicle that was traveling southbound on Harshman attempted to turn left in the intersection and struck the cruiser, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The Riverside officer was not at fault, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to the crash report.

Both the cruiser and the other vehicle sustained disabling damage.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

