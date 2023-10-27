Cruiser cam shows sheriff’s deputy crashing into vehicle during chase in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — New cruiser cam video shows a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into a vehicle while chasing another.

News Center 7 reported last month that this crash happened on East Nottingham Road and North Main Street.

The vehicle hit was not the one that the deputy was pursuing.

Photos from the scene show the cruiser sustained damage to the front of the vehicle.

Medics transported one juvenile to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is still not clear what started the chase.

