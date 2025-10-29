Critically endangered tortoises stolen from zoo found safe in park

INDIANA — Two critically endangered tortoises reported stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo earlier this month have been safely recovered.

The Egyptian and Northern Spider tortoises were found safe and injured on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

As previously reported by News Center 7, both tortoises were stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo between 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Both are listed as critically endangered species.

Pendleton Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. from park visitors. They were walking on a sidewalk behind the park’s museum and came across an unattended box.

It was believed to have a paper plate on top with a note referencing the Indianapolis Zoo. Inside, they found the missing tortoises, ISP said.

Zoo workers positively identified them as the two reported missing tortoises after having their microchips scanned.

The Indianapolis Zoo wrote in a social media post that they were thrilled to have them back.

“We are thrilled to announce that the two missing tortoises have been recovered by local law enforcement and are on their way back home to the Zoo!” they said on Instagram.

The incident remains under investigation.

Endangered tortoises stolen from zoo Northern Spider tortoise (left) and Egyptian tortoise (right) (Indiana State Police)

