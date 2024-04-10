Critical need for blood donors following total solar eclipse

DAYTON — There is a critical for blood donations across the region following Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Solvita says it is in low supply of multiple blood types, including Type O blood, according to a spokesperson.

They are reducing and redirecting blood shipments based on the most immediate need.

The organization is encouraging more community members to donate and appealing to those who have never donated.

Solvita is offering a $10 Kroger gift card to everyone who registers now through Monday.

Donors can make an appointment by calling (937) 461-3220 or visiting this website.

