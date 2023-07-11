Crews responding to spill at WPAFB

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Response crews are responding to a heating and coolant systems spill on Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Crews are responding to the spill at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, Building 840, according to a spokesperson for WPAFB.

The spill was reported at approximately 10:52 a.m.

Response crews are responding to a heating and coolant systems spill at USAFSAM, Bldg 840. The spill was reported at 10:52 a.m. Response crews are still on scene and the situation is ongoing. More info will be released soon. For media inquiries, contact 937-522-3252. pic.twitter.com/AoYmLJnjcs — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) July 11, 2023

