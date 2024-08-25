Crews respond to reported water main break in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A water main break is impacting traffic in Harrison Township.
Crews are currently responding to the water main break on Bartley Road.
News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing the road is currently blocked as crews respond.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
