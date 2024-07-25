Crews demolish 2 Dayton homes containing asbestos

DAYTON — The City of Dayton demolished two homes containing asbestos on Wednesday.

Crews tore down the homes on Marathon Avenue as part of the city’s effort to get rid of blighted homes, according to a social media post.

Photos show one of those homes taped off saying, “Danger Asbestos.”

“Each demolition is conducted with meticulous care, ensuring thorough cleanup and safety,” the city said on its Facebook page.

As News Center 7 previously reported back in January, Blade Cutters is contracted out by the city to remove abandoned houses.

John Scott says the whole point is to clear out the properties.

“It makes a big difference; I can see the difference. So, it makes us feel happy at the end of the day,” Scott said.

Neighbors also say these homes need to go.

“Those houses catch on fire,” Frederick Childs told News Center 7.

Childs said he would like to see something done with the land.

“If they tear them down, build something else here. Just don’t tear it down and leave it,” Childs said.

The Dayton Recovery Plan is funding the demolition of over 650 blighted structures, the city said.

It is part of a plan to take down around 1,100 within the next two years.

