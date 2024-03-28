Crews called to fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Dayton on Wednesday.

Around 9:00 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to a fire in the area of East Third Street and North Monmouth Street, according to Dayton Police and Fire on social media.

Crews on the scene reported a fire showing on the second floor of a home.

>> Fire that destroyed home in Dayton intentionally set, officials says

The home is located less than two minutes away from where officials said a fire was intentionally set Tuesday at 21 North Jersey Street.

It is not known if this fire is believed to be intentionally set or not.

We will continue to follow this story.

