Crews called to fire in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Credit: Adam Barron/Staff)

DAYTON — Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Dayton on Wednesday.

Around 9:00 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to a fire in the area of East Third Street and North Monmouth Street, according to Dayton Police and Fire on social media.

Crews on the scene reported a fire showing on the second floor of a home.

The home is located less than two minutes away from where officials said a fire was intentionally set Tuesday at 21 North Jersey Street.

It is not known if this fire is believed to be intentionally set or not.

