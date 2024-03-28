Crews called to apartment fire in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews were called to an apartment fire in Miami Township on Wednesday.

Around 11:05 p.m. firefighters with Miami Valley Fire District were called to a fire in the 7300 block of Coldwater Drive, according to Miami Valley Fire District on social media.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that crews on scene reported smoke showing from a two-story apartment complex.

It is not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire or was hurt.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.

23:05…Crews are on scene of a Structure Fire on Coldwater Dr. Avoid the area. Posted by Miami Valley Fire District on Wednesday, March 27, 2024





