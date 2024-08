MORAINE — Police have been called to a crash involving a school bus in Moraine.

Moraine Police dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that officers are responding to the crash at the intersection of Springboro Pike and Dorothy Lane.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m.

According to dispatch, there were no injuries reported and no children on the bus.

