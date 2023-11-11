Crash injures 2, damages building in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hurt in a crash in Dayton Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just after 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Stanley Avenue and N. Keowee Street.

Two vehicles were involved and the crash led to at least one vehicle hitting a building, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The crash caused minor structural damage to the building.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

