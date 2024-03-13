Crash in front of Valley View High School forces 2-hour delay this morning

GERMANTOWN — Valley View Schools will be opening two hours late this morning.

There is a crash in front of the high school near the school’s construction entrance, the Valley View School District says on social media.

The road is closed to all traffic in the area due to a utility pole down in the 6000 block of Germantown Pike.

The school district also announced it on its website.

MVCTC buses will also be on a two-hour delay, according to the school district.

We will continue to provide updates.

