Couples, county leaders concerned with impending closure of maternity ward at Miami Co. hospital

TROY — Later this month, soon-to-be mothers in Miami County will have to travel outside of their community to have their babies delivered.

The labor and delivery unit at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in Troy will close at the end of the month, with the last delivery taking place on or before Feb. 21.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Premier Health closing labor and delivery unit at Upper Valley Medical Center

Leanna Hershberger said others told her to come to UVMC if she wanted to deliver.

“I’ve heard it’s a really great place to have a baby. A lot of our friends had their kids here,” she said.

Hershberger and her husband, John, live just outside of Troy. Now, the next closest delivery center will be Wilson Health in Sidney, which is 15 miles away. If they wanted to go somewhere else, they’d have to travel at least 30 miles.

“That’s kind of scary having to travel that far,” she told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Premier Health cited several reasons behind its decision to close the unit at UVMC. Among the reasons was a “declining birth rate locally and outmigration of births.”

>> Rocket capable of carrying nuclear warhead found in garage; neighbor calls Air Force Museum

As we reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the closure is a tough blow to Miami County Commissioners who were told over 25 years ago that they’d have a full-service hospital after consolidating three other hospitals.

“We were surprised and very disappointed by this and when I say ‘we,’ I mean all three commissioners,” Greg Simmons, President of the Board of Commissioners, said.

The commissioners claim Premier will close off the maternity ward at the hospital and not use it, hoping one day it will come back.

©2024 Cox Media Group