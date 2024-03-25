Couple survives 2 tornadoes within 1 year; How they are working to get life back on track

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A couple is grateful to be okay after a severe storm ripped through their RV resort in Auglaize County.

Almost two weeks ago, at least five tornadoes touched down throughout the Miami Valley, causing widespread damage, injuring many, and killing three.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the Moores are now two-time tornado survivors.

“On April 1st our camper was completely destroyed from the tornado that hit Venture Out,” Heather Moore said.

They are full-time campers at the Glacier Hill Lakes RV Resort on Wapak-Freyburg Road in Pusheta Township.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the resort was heavily damaged during the March 14th storms.

Moore said resort residents have come together to clean up the park they call home.

“The resources, the community, the assistance that is available, everyone is truly coming together. Like family,” Moore said.

As the storm was passing through the resort, the couple told each other they would be done camping if their property was seriously damaged.

“I would say it’s a little discouraging but at least the company here has been very helpful with the resources,” Moore said.

Moore said the biggest struggle has been trying to rebuild.

“Grueling, thankfully we have a lot of volunteers that are helping out,” Moore said.

She knows it will be a long road, but she believes the community will bounce back.

“This is the time we all need to come together for the community. We are all here for a reason, we’re supposed to work together and build the lives that we want to be,” Moore said.

She said the community will continue to clean up the park so they can all enjoy a peaceful camping season.

