County urges recycling of batteries to prevent ‘nightmare’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County has announced its winter hours for its Household Hazardous Waste Disposal program. From November through February, hazardous waste can be dropped off at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility in Moraine every Tuesday from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Throwing away lithium-ion batteries can cause fires during trash collection and even in your home, according to a spokesperson.

Accepted materials include all batteries, paint that is not lead-based, fertilizers, propane tanks, and more.

Items that are not accepted include asbestos, explosives, items over 25 pounds or 15 gallons, pharmaceutical or medical waste, radioactive material, and gas tanks that hold material other than propane.

To transport materials safely, do not mix materials, make sure the containers are sealed, keep flammable materials away from corrosives, and place them in the trunk of your car.

Materials from commercial customers or businesses will not be accepted.

County residents will need to provide proof of residence during collection times.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/MCOhioHHW.

